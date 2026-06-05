Harry Kane told World Cup won’t influence Ballon d’Or bid as remarkable Bayern Munich record puts him ‘in the conversation’

Those exploits have him in the hunt for Golden Ball recognition. Quizzed on whether Kane needs a World Cup triumph after falling short on the Champions League front in order to win the Ballon d’Or, ex-England striker Fowler - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of BetMGM - said: “Not necessarily. I think from an individual point of view, of course, that would be brilliant. I think with Harry Kane, his record's proven. He's gone over to Germany and probably surpassed many people's expectations about just how well he'll do over there.

“When you're looking at the Ballon d'Or and you're thinking of the great players, he's got to get that mention. He's got to be up there with the very best because of his record. I don't think winning the World Cup will have any influence on any decision. In all fairness, I think he's proven already.

“He's not won the Champions League this year. He's obviously won the Bundesliga and he's been tremendous in terms of goals and performances. But I'm not sure whether winning the World Cup will give him that extra step if you like to win that because I think he's proven already. To me, that doesn't indicate, ‘let's give him the Ballon d'Or because he won the World Cup’. His record's been brilliant anyway. He should be in the conversation.

“He probably is the pick in terms of the goals. You look at the young lad, [Lamine] Yamal, who's been tremendous. You've got [Ousmane] Dembele, who's obviously on the back of double Champions Leagues and he'll get mentioned again. But, why wouldn't Harry Kane get mentioned because his goals have been tremendous.”