'Especially not at Arsenal' – Shock Harry Kane transfer ruled out as Tottenham record breaker is backed to 'hoover up trophies' at Bayern Munich & shun Premier League interest
Harry Kane will "hoover up trophies" at Bayern Munich, says Emmanuel Petit, with a Premier League return – "especially at Arsenal" – being ruled out.
- Left north London for Germany in 2023
- Desperate to break career-long trophy duck
- Warned against return to English football