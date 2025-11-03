Harry Kane or Robert Lewandowski? Bayern Munich legend makes his pick between 344-goal hero & prolific current centurion

Lewandowski spent eight memorable years with Bayern between 2014 and 2022. He achieved his stunning goal contribution through 375 appearances - finding the target on at least 40 occasions across seven successive campaigns. He left a sizeable void when leaving for La Liga heavyweights Barcelona.
Bayern spent 12 months mulling over their options on the striker front before eventually prising Kane away from Tottenham. He stepped out of his comfort zone in north London after growing tired of waiting on elusive major honours. Kane has been a revelation at the Allianz Arena, netting 107 goals through 111 games.