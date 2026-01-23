'Let's see each other soon!' - Harry Kane eyeing emotional reunion with Toby Alderweireld after former Tottenham team-mate analyses 'one-season wonder' on Belgian TV

Kane severed ties with Spurs in 2023 as the club’s all-time leading scorer, with 280 goals being recorded through 435 appearances - with 213 of those efforts coming in the Premier League. He left in a bid to break his fabled trophy duck.
Said curse was lifted in 2024-25 when becoming a Bundesliga title winner. Kane has found the target on 119 occasions for Bayern through just 125 games. Records have continued to tumble around him in German football.
Kane was back doing what he does best in his latest outing, as he bagged a match-winning brace in a 2-0 Champions League victory over Union Saint-Gilloise. He also missed a penalty, crashing a spot-kick against the crossbar, which would have landed him another hat-trick and match ball.