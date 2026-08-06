Harry Kane told what he needs to join Oliver Kahn, Franz Beckenbauer & Robert Lewandowski on Bayern Munich legend list - with contract extension prediction made

Kane bid farewell to Tottenham as the club’s all-time leading scorer in the summer of 2023. He settled quickly in Germany, despite being forced to wait on his young family to join him on a new adventure, and now has three Bundesliga Golden Boots to his name. Through 147 appearances for Bayern, Kane has plundered 146 goals.
His fabled trophy curse has been lifted, with two domestic titles and a couple of cups being picked up, and the history books continue to be rewritten on a regular basis with club and country.
The greatest marksman that England’s men’s national team has ever seen - with the target being found on 85 occasions for the Three Lions - is determined to make his CV even more glittering. He does, however, have only 12 months left to run on his current contract in Bavaria.