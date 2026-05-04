Harry Kane models new Bayern Munich home kit ahead of Champions League decider vs PSG

With European glory now the primary objective for Vincent Kompany's side after their Bundesliga title success, Kane will be expected to lead the line and provide the clinical edge needed to overcome the French champions, who hold a 5-4 aggregate advantage from the first leg. Their new jersey will be worn for the first time in the match against PSG at the Allianz Arena.

"The stage could hardly be bigger: when FC Bayern take on Paris Saint-Germain in the decisive Champions League semi-final second leg at the Allianz Arena on 6 May, the adidas 2026/27 home shirt will make its debut," read the club's official statement. "Under the floodlights, in front of their own fans and with a place in the final of Europe’s premier club competition in sight, the German champions will take to the field in a new look – ready for one of those memorable nights."















