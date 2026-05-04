Bayern have unveiled their new home kit, with Kane leading the promotional campaign. The jersey retains the club’s iconic red-and-white palette while introducing a sleek modern design aimed at blending tradition with performance. Manufactured by adidas, the kit features subtle striping and a streamlined fit built for elite competition. The launch arrives at a pivotal moment for the Bavarian giants, who are preparing for the decisive second leg of their Champions League semi-final against PSG.
Harry Kane models new Bayern Munich home kit ahead of Champions League decider vs PSG
Bayern unveil new home kit ahead of crucial European tie
Jersey debut on the grand stage
With European glory now the primary objective for Vincent Kompany's side after their Bundesliga title success, Kane will be expected to lead the line and provide the clinical edge needed to overcome the French champions, who hold a 5-4 aggregate advantage from the first leg. Their new jersey will be worn for the first time in the match against PSG at the Allianz Arena.
"The stage could hardly be bigger: when FC Bayern take on Paris Saint-Germain in the decisive Champions League semi-final second leg at the Allianz Arena on 6 May, the adidas 2026/27 home shirt will make its debut," read the club's official statement. "Under the floodlights, in front of their own fans and with a place in the final of Europe’s premier club competition in sight, the German champions will take to the field in a new look – ready for one of those memorable nights."
The face of a new era in Munich
Since his high-profile move to the Allianz Arena in 2023, Kane has established himself as the undisputed talisman of the squad. This season alone, the England captain has scored 54 goals in 47 appearances across all competitions. However, Kane isn't the only face of the promotion. Other Bayern stars like Michael Olise and Luis Diaz are also ready to lead Die Roten's new era.
"In this special game, Joshua Kimmich, Michael Olise, Harry Kane and the rest of the team will wear a jersey that represents everything the club stands for: confidence, aura and absolute winning mentality," the club's statement added. "In vibrant red and white, the new home shirt combines tradition with a modern, striking design – made for great moments."
- AFP
What comes next?
Attention now turns firmly back to the pitch as Bayern prepare for a decisive Champions League encounter with PSG. Kompany's side are also into the DFB-Pokal final, with Kane in the hunt for a treble of trophies before leading England into the 2026 World Cup.