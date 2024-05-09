Harry Kane has been 'let down' at Bayern Munich: England striker doesn't deserve any blame for German giants' nightmare 2023-24 season - which was summed up by Thomas Tuchel's baffling substitution call vs Real Madrid

The Bundesliga side are destined for their first trophy-less season since 2011-12, but their £100 million (£125m) man can still hold his head up high

"Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I've always said that I want to compete and prove myself at the highest level during my career," Harry Kane said after completing his big-money move to Munich from Tottenham last summer. "This club is defined by its winning mentality - it feels very good to be here."

At that point, it felt as though the England captain had guaranteed himself major silverware by choosing the Allianz Arena as his next destination, as he joined a club who had just celebrated an 11th-successive Bundesliga title. Bayern's dominance of German football had been unprecedented, while they could also boast of two Champions League crowns in the same period, and signing the No.1 all-around striker in Europe was a real power move.

There is absolutely no doubt that Kane has proved himself since then. In fact, he's arguably enjoyed the best season abroad of any English player in history, scoring a staggering 44 goals in 45 appearances across all competitions. And yet, his long wait for a first career trophy goes on. Despite his individual exploits, the wheels have fallen off Bayern's winning machine, and after a narrow Champions League semi-final defeat to Real Madrid, their 2023-24 campaign is in ruins.

Those that believe in the 'Kane curse', and over-exaggerate his struggles in the biggest matches will be quick to label him a failure again. But the reality is, he doesn't deserve any of the blame for Bayern's spectacular fall from grace.