‘More to come!’ - Harry Kane sends warning to Robert Lewandowski as he poses with Bundesliga match ball after scoring hat-trick in Bayern Munich’s stunning 8-1 win over Mainz
Harry Kane has his eye on Robert Lewandowski's record after twice making Bundesliga history with his hat-trick in Bayern Munich's win against Mainz.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Kane scored three in 8-1 victory vs Mainz
- Striker has 30 goals in German top-flight
- In line to beat Lewandowski's 41-goal record