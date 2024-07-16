Harry Kane fired language warning by incoming Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany ahead of second season at Bundesliga giants

GettyRitabrata BanerjeeHarry Kane fired language warning by incoming Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany ahead of second season at Bundesliga giantsHarry KaneBayern MunichVincent KompanyBundesligaNew Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany has urged all overseas players including Harry Kane to learn German.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowKane asked to master German by KompanyEngland captain yet to speak German fluentlyNew Bayern boss plans to communicate in multiple languagesArticle continues below