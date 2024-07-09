VIDEO: Harry Kane still struggling with German! England captain left red faced ahead of Euro 2024 semi-final against Netherlands as Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate comes to his rescue EnglandHarry KaneNetherlands vs EnglandNetherlandsEuropean ChampionshipGareth Southgate

Harry Kane and Gareth Southgate revealed their struggles with the German language as the England pair were quizzed at a press conference on Tuesday.