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'Almost Harry Kane-like' - Joe Cole blown away by Troy Parrott as former Tottenham Hotspur star scores stunning Champions League winner for Real Betis
The Harry Kane comparison
The 24-year-old showcased a level of composure and technical quality that left pundits in awe. Receiving the ball roughly 30 yards from goal, the Irishman drove forward with intent before unleashing a precise, low left-footed strike into the far corner, a goal that proved to be the difference on a night when Betis celebrated their return to Europe’s premier competition after 21 years away.
Speaking in his role as an expert for TNT Sports, former England international Joe Cole was visibly impressed by the composure shown by Parrott during the Champions League clash. Analyzing Parrott's winner against Lille, where he latched onto a through ball before shifting the ball and finishing with precision, Cole noted the similarities to Bayern Munich's talisman. "This is almost Harry Kane like," he added. "He is in complete control of that situation. He drops the shoulder when he wants. He drags it just out of the sights of the defender and strikes it into the side netting."
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Cole hails the 'natural finisher'
It has been a whirlwind few weeks for Parrott. He made an immediate impact for Manuel Pellegrini's side, following up his weekend match-winner in a 1-0 victory over Real Madrid with another crucial goal to kick off their Champions League campaign with a win. For a player who was often overlooked by elite managers during his formative years, these back-to-back match-winning displays represent a significant turning point in his career trajectory.
"What a week he's had. A Champions League winner and scoring the winner against Real Madrid," Cole said. "He's a natural finisher. It's a great story. It's another lad from these isles; I know he's an Irish boy. He's learned his trade. He's gone to other countries. It's refreshing; players from this neck of the woods, going out into Europe and proving... He's a big star for Ireland now. They're probably pinning their hopes on him."
Pellegrini hails the immediate impact of his new star
The manager's faith in Parrott is paying off handsomely, as the striker's €16 million transfer fee is already looking like a bargain for the Verdiblancos. Pellegrini has found a striker capable of leading the line with both physical presence and technical subtlety.
Speaking after the Champions League triumph, Pellegrini was quick to praise the forward’s clinical nature and his work ethic since joining the squad. "I'm really happy for Troy, scoring two goals in two matches is huge for him," Pellegrini stated.
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Redemption after the Tottenham loan cycle
The journey to this Champions League spotlight has been far from straightforward for Parrott. Initially breaking through at Tottenham as a teenager, he was highly rated but struggled to find a consistent pathway into the first team under various regimes. After multiple loan spells across the English football pyramid, Parrott eventually moved to the Eredivisie with AZ Alkmaar to rebuild his reputation.
"You don't know what the situation was when he was at Spurs. Was he low on confidence? Did he get the right opportunities? The talent is clearly there. Credit to him; when he's gone away, developed, proven himself and if he carries on in this vein, the big guns will be circling," Cole concluded.
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