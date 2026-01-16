Harry Kane compared to Toni Kroos & Kevin De Bruyne by Vincent Kompany as Bayern Munich manager explains 'freedom' given to star striker

The 32-year-old frontman has teed up four efforts for grateful team-mates this season, while finding the target on 31 occasions himself across all competitions. Records have continued to tumble around the most prolific of No.9s.
Kane has always prided himself on being a team player, with the former Tottenham striker happy to drop deep and bring others into play. He still spends enough time in the box that allows a sensational strike rate to be maintained.
He is a talismanic presence for club and country, with Bayern and England looking to him for inspiration. Kane rarely disappoints, with his historic tally of goals for the Three Lions being taken to 78 through 112 appearances. At Bayern, the target has been found on 116 occasions across 123 games.