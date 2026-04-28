Harry Kane has proven he is the best striker in the world - now Bayern Munich's goal-machine must seize his golden chance at immortality

Some of his rivals might have been short of their best in this particular campaign, and future battles will be more intense as he reaches the twilight of his career, but there is no question that Kane is the finest striker on the planet at present. He is streets ahead of the rest as he nears the end of a remarkable individual season with Bayern, but with so much still to play for - both for club and country - he will be determined not to run out of steam in his quest to make history on multiple fronts.

The best centre-forward in the world has a golden opportunity that he must seize over the coming weeks, starting in the showdown with PSG...