Harry Kane picks 2025 highlight & reveals New Year’s ‘wish’: Bayern Munich & England striker ready to chase down more trophies after lifting silverware curse

Bayern and England need Kane to continue finding the target with unerring regularity. If he does so, then they should have plenty to celebrate as a collective. The man himself will also revel in any effort that hits the back of the net.
Asked what it feels like to score in front of 75,000-plus spectators, Kane said: “Whenever I score a goal, especially at home at the Allianz Arena or at Wembley for England, and you hear the fans singing your name, that’s part of the reason you play football - to have that special connection and to send the fans home happy with your goals and winning games. I will never take that feeling for granted. I think it’s one of the best adrenaline rushes you can get. Hopefully there are many more to come.”
Bayern, who have gone unbeaten through 14 Bundesliga fixtures this season, have one more game to take in before reaching their winter break - with that contest taking place at Heidenheim on Sunday. Kane will head into that fixture with 31 goals being recorded through 25 outings for club and country this season - with that haul including three hat-tricks.