‘Happy birthday sweets’ - Arsenal & Lionesses star Leah Williamson shares a series of loved-up snaps to help model girlfriend Elle Smith celebrate turning 28

Stepping away from the intensity of her recovery sessions, Williamson celebrated a significant personal milestone this week. To mark Smith's 28th birthday, the Arsenal star uploaded a collection of affectionate snaps on Instagram, documenting their time together away from the pitch. The post was accompanied by a simple yet sweet caption that read: "Happy Birthday sweets x".

The post quickly gained traction among fans and teammates alike, offering a look at the life of one of the most recognisable faces in the women's game. For Williamson, the celebration serves as a welcome moment of joy following the conclusion of a frustrating, injury-hit campaign that severely limited her impact on the field for both club and country.



