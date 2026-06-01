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Major blow for the Lionesses! England captain Leah Williamson one of two names to be ruled out of crucial World Cup qualifier against Spain as Sarina Wiegman's side sweat on fitness of Lauren James
Another injury setback in difficult season for Williamson
Williamson has had her fair share of fitness issues to contend with this season. She came into the campaign with a knee problem, one picked up during last summer's European Championship triumph, and wouldn't take to the pitch until December as a result. A few weeks after her return, she picked up a calf problem that would sideline her for another month, then a hamstring injury would keep her out for five weeks.
Williamson recovered from that problem in time for the Champions League semi-final clash with Lyon but she has played just one minute of action since the Gunners were beaten by the French giants on May 2, ending the Women's Super League season as an unused sub against Liverpool on May 16.
The England captain was still named in Wiegman's squad last month, for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Spain and Ukraine, but she has now had to withdraw, with an announcement on Monday saying that she had 'followed a rehabilitation programme to be available but has been ruled out with a hamstring injury'.
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Blow for England but confidence to take from Wembley win
It's a major blow for the Lionesses, who are in pole position to secure the one automatic qualification spot in the group but need a result in Spain on Friday to maintain that status. To be without Williamson in their bid to do so is a setback, with West Ham defender Grace Fisk called up in her place.
However, England did beat La Roja in March without Williamson, with a centre-back pairing of Lotte Wubben-Moy and Esme Morgan performing brilliantly in a 1-0 win at Wembley. That will give the whole team confidence going into Friday's game, knowing they have just recently beaten such a quality opponent without their skipper.
Keating joins Williamson in withdrawing from Spain trip
Williamson isn't the only withdrawal. Khiara Keating has also had to pull out of the squad for the trip to Spain, having suffered a concussion in training with Manchester City last week. The 21-year-old was primed to make her Wembley debut on Sunday, having started all of the Cityzens' FA Cup games this season to help them reach the final. However, she was a surprise absentee from the teamsheet, with Japan international Ayaka Yamashita taking her place and keeping a clean sheet in a 4-0 win over Brighton that secured a league and cup double.
It was unclear how significant an injury it was at the time but it has now been confirmed that Keating is following return to play concussion protocols, with her potentially to be able to return for the game against Ukraine next week. Brighton goalkeeper Sophie Baggaley has been called up as a result.
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More withdrawals to come? England sweating on James' fitness
England fans will hope that is all of the bad news out of the way as there are also concerns over the fitness of Lauren James. The Chelsea star was involved as the Blues competed in the World Sevens tournament that took place in London last week, but she missed the final as her side won the event.
Speaking afterwards, Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor confirmed that James had picked up "a small injury", adding: "We still need to assess her and see if she could be joining the camp for England.” To lose the playmaking forward would be a huge blow for the Lionesses, with her game-changing qualities unique in the squad.
England met up on Monday and will face Spain on Friday, at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix. Wiegman's side will then return home to take on Ukraine in their final World Cup qualifying group match on Tuesday June 9, at Everton's Hill Dickinson Stadium. The Lionesses are currently top of the table and on course to qualify automatically for next summer's tournament, but anything other than top spot will put the European champions into the play-offs instead.