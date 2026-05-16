'I won every title with him' - Hansi Flick admits Robert Lewandowski departure 'good' for Barcelona as striker confirms summer exit

Speaking ahead of Barcelona's La Liga clash against Real Betis, Flick addressed the news that has dominated the headlines in Spain. The German coach, who previously managed Lewandowski at Bayern Munich, expressed his admiration for the forward's contribution to both his career and the Catalan club.
"The conversation went well. He spoke with the team and said his goodbyes. It's been a great period. I told him I won every title with him. That's nine titles in total. It's been a privilege to have worked with him; he's a true professional. He's a role model, he takes care of himself, that's why he plays at that level. Now he wants a change, he wants to move. It's good for him and for the club. He's a great person and a great player," Flick told reporters.