Hansi Flick addresses Lamine Yamal's reaction to being substituted with Barcelona boss aware decisions will always spark criticism

Flick was quick to defend his right to rotate his squad, even when it involves the jewel of the academy. He insisted that player reactions are natural but emphasised the importance of the collective over the individual. "Here at Barca we already know that if I substitute Lamine they look to see what he does, his reaction, when this is part of the game. It is normal that being a footballer when you leave the pitch you are not satisfied, but in the end there is also another player who deserves to play and you have to accept it. But I can understand it," the German added.

The manager expressed his delight at working with a group of players who originate largely from La Masia, citing their unity as a key strength. He highlighted how the likes of Yamal, Pau Cubarsí and Marc Bernal operate as a cohesive unit. Flick remarked: "The most important thing are the players and the coaches are here for them, to help them do better, to grow, so that there is competition on a daily basis. You can see how Lamine, Cubarsí, Bernal... act in the same way, as a team, which is the most important thing and is what makes Barca different. Being a single unit, training at 100% to play at 100% when the match arrives. I love seeing such a young team, with some expert footballers, with the desire to be better and that is seen in how they celebrate every trophy or even after a won match: they take a photo; that surprised me. It describes these players, that they like to compete and celebrate when they compete well."