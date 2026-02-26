Hansi Flick addresses Lamine Yamal's reaction to being substituted with Barcelona boss aware decisions will always spark criticism

Yamal made headlines in the recent clash against Levante for his angry reaction to being substituted, despite Flick's assertion that his response was "normal".
The Barcelona manager has again reflected on the incident and acknowledged that every tactical decision he makes is amplified by the media and the fanbase. He specifically addressed the conversation surrounding the young winger's facial expressions following recent substitutions. Flick noted that while the noise can be overwhelming, it is simply a byproduct of the club's stature. "In Barcelona, if a player or a coach says or does anything, it generates a lot of noise outside. That happens because everyone is watching Barca. At the beginning it seemed as if everything was negative because of the comments. And football is to be enjoyed, in a positive way," Flick explained.