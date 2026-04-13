Hansi Flick says Barcelona 'usually a better team' against Atletico Madrid as coach demands 'bravery' in attack to overturn two-goal deficit

Barcelona find themselves in a precarious position following a clinical 2-0 victory for Atletico Madrid in the first leg at the Spotify Camp Nou last week. That initial encounter proved disastrous for the Catalans, who saw Pau Cubarsi sent off with a red card before Julian Alvarez scored a stunning free-kick to secure a two-goal advantage for the visitors.
Despite the daunting task at the Metropolitano on Tuesday, Flick remains confident that his side possess the quality to turn the tie around. The German manager emphasised a proactive approach, insisting his team are historically superior in this fixture and must exhibit immense tactical bravery.