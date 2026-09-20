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Hansi Flick admits to Barcelona's struggles as game-changer Raphinha rescues Barcelona against Sevilla
Flick demands higher standards despite victory
Flick maintained a pragmatic outlook following his side’s hard-fought victory at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. The Blaugrana were forced to respond after Youssouf Fofana opened the scoring for the hosts in the 18th minute. Flick was visibly frustrated on the touchline during a first half where Sevilla’s intensity appeared to overwhelm the visitors. While the collective performance left room for improvement, Raphinha’s individual display was nothing short of spectacular. The Brazilian, who has recently seen his contract extended until 2030, justified the club's faith with a ruthless hat-trick that dismantled the Sevilla defense.
"It was a difficult match, especially the first half. We didn't play at our level," explained the German coach. "I told them we had conceded too much and that we weren't playing to our standard. We have to do much better, and that's what I told them. The second half was much better."
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Praise for the game-changers
While the Catalan giants have become synonymous with high-scoring blowouts recently, Flick is keeping his side’s feet firmly on the ground. He noted the reality of top-flight competition, emphasizing that the team’s ability to adapt was the most pleasing aspect of the evening. For Flick, the true highlight of the night was not another scoreline frenzy, but his team's tactical maturity and ability to adapt after a sluggish opening period. The Barca boss had plenty of reason to smile thanks to the match-winning displays of Raphinha and Lamine Yamal.
"You can't always win by five goals. The best thing we did was recover from what we did in the first half,” he stated. "Raphinha is a game-changer; I'm very happy with him and with the club's decision to renew his contract. He gives us a lot, he strengthens the team, but I also want to highlight Lamine, who is also a game-changer."
Sevilla left to rue missed opportunities
From the home side’s perspective, there was a sense of what might have been. Sevilla boss Luis Garcia Plaza was quick to applaud Barcelona’s supreme quality following the contest, insisting his team gave a fantastic account of themselves, particularly during a sharp opening spell. While acknowledging that the Catalan giants are operating on a completely different level from the rest of La Liga, the manager remained proud of how his players pushed the leaders into uncomfortable territory early on.
"We had an extraordinary first half, but then we couldn't maintain that level in the second. As I said before the match, Barcelona is light years ahead of the rest of the league," Luis García said.
- AFP
Flick's men head into the break as undisputed leaders
The final whistle confirmed a significant result for Barcelona, who have now amassed 21 points from a possible 21 in La Liga. The 3-1 victory ensures they will spend the international break at the summit of the table, boasting a perfect record that few expected at the start of the 2026/27 season. Hansi Flick’s tactical identity is becoming increasingly clear, with the team displaying a blend of defensive resilience and devastating attacking efficiency.
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