Hansi Flick admits to Barcelona's struggles as game-changer Raphinha rescues Barcelona against Sevilla

Flick maintained a pragmatic outlook following his side’s hard-fought victory at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. The Blaugrana were forced to respond after Youssouf Fofana opened the scoring for the hosts in the 18th minute. Flick was visibly frustrated on the touchline during a first half where Sevilla’s intensity appeared to overwhelm the visitors. While the collective performance left room for improvement, Raphinha’s individual display was nothing short of spectacular. The Brazilian, who has recently seen his contract extended until 2030, justified the club's faith with a ruthless hat-trick that dismantled the Sevilla defense.

"It was a difficult match, especially the first half. We didn't play at our level," explained the German coach. "I told them we had conceded too much and that we weren't playing to our standard. We have to do much better, and that's what I told them. The second half was much better."