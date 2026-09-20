Hansi Flick heaps praise on Raphinha as Brazilian celebrates historic contract renewal in Barcelona's victory over Sevilla

Flick expressed his immense satisfaction following a vital away win at the Sanchez Pizjuan, a result that cements their position at the summit of La Liga. While the first half proved to be a testing affair for the Catalan giants, Flick’s tactical adjustments during the interval paved the way for a dominant second-half display.

Central to that turnaround was the irrepressible Raphinha, who continued his extraordinary start to the campaign by netting a clinical hat-trick. Flick was effusive in his praise for the Brazilian, who has seamlessly adapted to a new role as a false nine this season. "His level is extremely high. We know his quality and I’m very happy. He’s great at scoring goals, but also without the ball," Flick praised Raphinha.