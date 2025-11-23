'He's a great man' - Italy boss Gennaro Gattuso told to make shock Rangers move

Gattuso expressed his strong desire to lead Italy back to the World Cup finals after he replaced former boss Luciano Spalletti in the summer.
“This is a dream come true. I hope I’m up to the task,” Gattuso told his press conference. “I know it’s not going to be easy, but that’s often the case in life. My staff and I are aware that a lot of work lies ahead, but we are confident that we can achieve something truly great.
“There’s work to be done. Meeting players, talking to them, getting into their heads. I’ve been hearing for years that there’s no talent, but I believe the players are there. We need to put them in the right conditions to perform at their best. The goal is to go back to the World Cup. It’s fundamental for us and Italian football.
“We need to rediscover enthusiasm and stop thinking negatively. When players come to Coverciano, they should do so with excitement.
“Creating a family is the most important thing. Beyond tactics and technique, we need to rebuild that group spirit that has defined us for so many years. We have important players; four or five in this group are among the top ten in the world in their roles.
“I’ll repeat it. It’s about the team, not individuals. I’m convinced this squad has values and can achieve its goal. When [Gianluigi] Buffon and [Gabriele] Gravina called me, I didn’t hesitate for a second. I believe we have what it takes to succeed.
“Missing two editions of the World Cup in a row isn’t easy to swallow. That’s why we must rediscover enthusiasm; fear leads nowhere.”