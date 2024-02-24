VIDEO: Granit Xhaka fools Xabi Alonso & entire Bayer Leverkusen bench with hilarious fake injury celebration after scoring stunning goal to help Bundesliga leaders pull even further clear of Bayern
Granit Xhaka had the entire Bayer Leverkusen bench fooled, including manager Xabi Alonso, with a fake injury celebration against Mainz.
- Xhaka fooled Leverkusen bench with celebration
- Scored a stunning goal against Mainz
- Leverkusen extended their lead over Bayern to 11 points