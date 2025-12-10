'Everything comes to an end, goodbye Mohamed Salah' - Have Liverpool fans finally turned on their Egyptian King after incredible 'thrown under the bus' interview?

After being named on the bench for a third successive Premier League game, Salah stormed through the mixed zone in the aftermath of Liverpool's 3-3 draw with Leeds at Elland Road, before stopping to give an explosive seven-minute interview that left reporters stunned as he claimed he had been "thrown under the bus" by head coach Arne Slot.
He said: I can’t believe it, I’m very, very disappointed. I have done so much for this club down the years and especially last season. Now I’m sitting on the bench, and I don’t know why. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame. I got a lot of promises in the summer, and so far I am on the bench for three games, so I can’t say they keep the promise. I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager and all of a sudden, we don’t have any relationship. I don’t know why, but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn’t want me in the club."
The rant led to public criticism from Liverpool legend Carragher, who described Salah as a "disgrace" and accused him of trying to inflict "maximum damage" by throwing his toys out of the pram. The 47-year-old has since apologised, but the damage has already been done from both sides. Much of the Liverpool fanbase is split - there is a section of supporters who have taken Salah's side, pointing to the success he has helped deliver in his eight years at the club. But others have reminded the Egyptian winger that football is a team sport, and, more importantly, no one is bigger than the club. The all-important question, then, who is right?