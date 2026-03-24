Why have goals dried up for USMNT star Christian Pulisic at AC Milan? Rossoneri legend Massimo Ambrosini explains 12-game barren run

Pulisic enjoyed a positive start to the 2025-26 campaign, with six goals being recorded through seven appearances. He helped to fire Milan into Serie A title contention, with collective sparks at San Siro seemingly being rediscovered under Massimiliano Allegri.
The odd injury issue has been endured since then, with muscular problems proving difficult to shift, and the back of the net was last found in a 3-0 win over Verona on December 28. Pulisic was able to provide an assist for Adrien Rabiot in Milan’s last outing - which delivered a 3-2 victory against Torino.
The hope is that the floodgates will open again when it comes to goal contributions, with Milan needing Pulisic to deliver in their ongoing quest to secure Champions League qualification. Allegri does, however, stand accused of doing his fearsome American forward few favours.