Christian Pulisic's USMNT-themed 'myth' debunked by AC Milan legend Andriy Shevchenko as World Cup claim is addressed
When did Pulisic score his last goal for AC Milan?
Pulisic, who has been posting career bests across his time at San Siro, has reached double figures on the goal front again this season. Injuries have, however, stunted his progress somewhat of late.
The 27-year-old forward has failed to find the target across his last nine appearances - with that barren run stretching back to December 28. He is yet to trouble the scorers in this calendar year, which has become a source of concern for some in Milan.
It has been suggested that Pulisic is allowing his focus to drift towards a major tournament that will soon be taking place in North America, with there an obvious desire on his part to be fully fit and firing when that event rolls around.
Does USMNT star Pulisic have one eye on a home World Cup?
Questions have also been asked of Pulisic’s commitment to the collective cause as he delays signing a new contract. Iconic former Rossoneri frontman Shevchenko has no such concerns, with the Ukrainian telling Gazzetta dello Sport: “Don't believe the myth that a player of his calibre can already have his mind on the World Cup. It doesn't exist.
“When a player goes on the pitch, he always tries to give his all for his team at that moment. Pulisic has scored important goals and will continue to do so, for AC Milan and then at the World Cup with the United States.”
Leao hailed by Milan icon Shevchenko
While Pulisic has toiled of late, Portuguese forward Rafael Leao has rediscovered his spark. Shevchenko is pleased to see the powerful 26-year-old delivering on his potential, with there the promise of even more to come.
Milan great Shevchenko added: “Rafa is showing that he's truly matured. He's trying to express himself best in a role other than his natural one, and he's doing it to accommodate the coach's request. He's committed to something new and does it for the team, because that's what's asked of him. Plus, he scores goals.
“Coach [Fabio] Capello is right, I read his interviews: Leao isn't a centre forward but he knows how to carry out his duties well, he attacks space and makes himself available. In this, [Massimiliano] Allegri has been able to find the right balance: if you focus on quick counter-attacks, Rafa's sprinting is crucial. Then you can't ask him to keep the ball or be a number nine like [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic: his characteristics are different.”
Will Modric agree contract extension at San Siro?
As Milan continue to chase down Champions League qualification, Luka Modric is pulling midfield strings at 40 years of age. He is another that the Rossoneri are hoping to see agree fresh terms and an extended stay at San Siro.
Shevchenko said on what the future holds for his fellow Ballon d’Or winner: “As long as he has this fire inside him, he has to stay. Also because despite his charisma, he's not a burden, he helps and knows how to always make himself available, without expecting anything in return.
“He's having an extraordinary season, we all know the great qualities he has. I had the chance to play against him: his way of interpreting the game is impressive, his work as an athlete that goes beyond that of a footballer. And then he's a fantastic person, a good person. I see him facing any team, always bringing the same quality, the same ambition. He gets followed with humility, without shouting. He plays with intensity and sacrifice, with team spirit.
“I'm happy he's at Milan because it enriches his career, playing for Milan is always special. And I'm happy for the Rossoneri fans because they deserve it. He projects a powerful image for the young players and obviously for his team-mates who are inclined to identify with him and follow him.”
Milan, who sit second in the Serie A table, will be back in action on Sunday when taking in a derby date with arch-rivals Inter. Pulisic has illuminated that contest in the past and will be hoping to do so again while proving his worth to any doubters.
