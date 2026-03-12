Superstar Lionel Messi will have to wait a little longer for his 900th career goal. The 38-year-old and Inter Miami were held to a 0-0 draw by Nashville SC in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16 on Wednesday night German time.
Goalless draw with Inter Miami: Lionel Messi misses out on an important milestone
Messi moved closer to the next milestone in his career last Saturday in Major League Soccer (MLS) with his goal in the 2-1 win over DC United. It was the Argentine's 80th goal in a Miami shirt, where he has been playing since 2023.
Will Lionel Messi reach 900 goals on Sunday?
The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner scored 672 goals for FC Barcelona, plus 32 goals for Paris Saint-Germain.
The 2022 World Cup winner has scored 115 times for the Argentine national team. Messi's next opportunity to score his 900th goal will be on Sunday in the MLS league match against Charlotte. The Champions Cup return leg against Nashville will take place next Thursday.
Lionel Messi: His statistics for Inter Miami
Games 91 Goals 80 Assists 44
