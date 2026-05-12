Gio Reyna relieved to end 16-month goal drought but is reluctant to answer ‘arrogant’ USMNT World Cup question

The 23-year-old playmaker finally saw his luck turn on Saturday, ghosting into the area to meeting a pass from Rocco Reitz with a clinical first-time finish. Although Moenchengladbach ultimately fell to a 3-1 defeat against Augsburg, the personal milestone was significant for a player who has endured a difficult period of stagnation.
It marked Reyna’s first club goal since January 2025, back when he was still wearing the yellow and black of Borussia Dortmund. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the USMNT star expressed his satisfaction: "It´s been a little while but in the end I´m just happy to score. In the end it didn´t matter too much but more than that it was good to get a good chunk of minutes and I felt like I had a pretty good performance overall."