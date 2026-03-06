VAR procedure driving Gigi Buffon 'crazy' as Juventus legend slams Pierre Kalulu's incorrect red card in feisty clash loss to Inter

The Derby d'Italia was marred by controversy as Juventus defender Kalulu was dismissed following a second yellow card for a challenge on Alessandro Bastoni. Replays showed minimal contact, leading to widespread criticism of the decision that saw Juve play with 10 men in their 3-2 defeat against Inter.
Despite the gravity of the call, VAR was unable to intervene due to current protocols prohibiting the review of second yellow cards. The incident has reignited the debate over officiating consistency and the rigid rules governing technology in Italian football.