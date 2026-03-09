Gianni Infantino promises World Cup will be 'a total party' with packed stadiums despite growing concerns around USA & Israel conflict with Iran

In an interview with Spanish publication AS, FIFA president Infantino dismissed the surrounding geopolitical chaos to portray the upcoming 2026 World Cup as a flawless global celebration. However, the build-up to the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada is currently being heavily overshadowed by escalating tensions, specifically the ongoing active military conflict involving the USA, Israel and Iran.
The ripple effects of this war are already causing major disruptions to international football calendars. Recently, the Iraqi Football Federation requested their World Cup intercontinental play-off scheduled in Mexico be postponed. This desperate plea stems from severe logistical hurdles, including closed airspace and complex visa crises directly resulting from the escalating security situation with Iran.