FIFA urged to postpone Iraq's World Cup play-off in Mexico as escalating Iran war causes visa and travel trouble
Arnold makes desperate plea to FIFA
With Iraqi airspace closed until April 1 due to the intensifying conflict, Arnold’s squad, consisting predominantly of stars from the domestic league, is currently unable to gather or travel. “Please help us with this game because right now we are struggling to get our players out of the country of Iraq,” Arnold, a former coach of Australia’s national team, told the Australian Associated Press.
Visa and travel chaos halts preparation
The situation has been further complicated by foreign embassy closures in the region, which have prevented players from securing the necessary visas for the play-off tournament in Mexico. Furthermore, Arnold himself is currently stranded in the United Arab Emirates as the conflict continues to disrupt travel across the Middle East. These insurmountable hurdles have already forced the postponement of a training camp in Houston, leaving the team's preparations in tatters.
The Australian tactician has been firm in his stance that fielding a makeshift side consisting only of those based at overseas clubs is not a possibility for such a monumental fixture. “It wouldn’t be our best team and we need our best team available for the country’s biggest game in 40 years,” he said.
Proposing a strategic delay
In a bid to find a solution, Arnold has proposed a strategic delay to the play-off schedule that would allow the preliminary matches to proceed while pushing the final hurdle back. “In my opinion, if FIFA were to delay the game it gives us time to prepare properly,” Arnold said. “It also gives FIFA more time to decide what Iran is going to do.”
The coach suggests that postponing the final play-off until a week before the World Cup begins would provide clarity on the wider geopolitical situation. “If Iran withdraws we go into the World Cup, and it gives the UAE, who we beat in qualifying, the chance to prepare for either Bolivia or Suriname,” the manager added, noting the potential for a reshuffle in the tournament entries.
Chasing a historic dream
The Iraqi Football Federation is reportedly working tirelessly behind the scenes to navigate the crisis, but they require a swift answer from FIFA to manage their next steps. “Our federation’s president Adnan Dirjal is working round the clock trying to plan and prepare to make everyone in Iraq’s dream come true, so we need this decision made quickly,” Arnold concluded, highlighting the emotional stakes for the nation.
As the conflict in the Middle East continues to impact the global sporting calendar, all eyes are now on Zurich to see if the governing body will grant the extension. For a nation that has waited four decades for a return to the world stage, the prospect of being denied by logistics rather than on-pitch performance would be a bitter pill to swallow.
