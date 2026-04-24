Six-game ban: Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni learns UEFA-imposed sanction following ‘discriminatory’ abuse of Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior

The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) has officially suspended Benfica’s Prestianni for six matches following a formal investigation into his conduct. The ruling stems from a heated encounter during the Champions League knockout play-off first leg, where the Argentine winger was accused of directing abuse at Real Madrid star Vini Jr.
While initial reports focused on potential racial slurs, the final UEFA verdict specifically cites "discriminatory (i.e. homophobic) conduct" as the grounds for the penalty. The incident caused a 10-minute stoppage during the match at Estadio da Luz as officials followed established anti-discrimination protocols, eventually leading to this landmark ruling.