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Yosua Arya

'Never stifle dreams!' - Gian Piero Gasperini addresses Roma Scudetto talk after explosive start to the season

G. Gasperini
Roma
Serie A
Roma vs Atalanta

Gian Piero Gasperini has urged caution at Roma following an encouraging start to the season, responding directly to talk of a potential Serie A title challenge from his senior players. Speaking ahead of a reunion with former club Atalanta, the manager addressed fan enthusiasm, squad ambition, and the line between dreaming and reality in the Capital.

  • Gasperini addresses Roma title talk

    Gasperini has addressed his side's early-season optimism following an encouraging start to the Serie A campaign. Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the manager reflected on the growing excitement surrounding the club, dressing room ambitions, and his relationship with the fans. The mood in the Capital has been lifted by early results, prompting squad members to discuss ambitious objectives. However, Gasperini was keen to balance this early momentum with a realistic outlook on the long season ahead.

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    Balancing title dreams with harsh reality

    Gasperini responded specifically to comments made by Bryan Cristante and Lorenzo Pellegrini, who both spoke about major targets and the prospect of a championship celebration at the Circo Massimo. Addressing those Scudetto ambitions, the veteran coach insisted that while ambition is healthy, focus must remain grounded in daily work.

    "You should never stifle dreams," Gasperini said. "The important thing is knowing that, when the alarm goes off, reality is something else. Then, if you live reality in the right way, you can even make it match with dreams. But these are not conversations for early September."

  • Praise for mature Roma supporters

    In addition to managing dressing room expectations, Gasperini offered detailed insight into the atmosphere across the Capital and his connection with the supporters. He praised the fans for their footballing knowledge, noting that their excitement is grounded in experience.

    "The passion was always there, now I see enthusiasm, but mature, aware," Gasperini explained. "More than people outside Rome believe. You don't fool Roma fans easily.

    "They have had great champions, great teams. They know football. Today they are satisfied fans. It's my big gratification, seeing them satisfied."

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    Focus shifts to former club Atalanta

    The manager's wide-ranging assessment arrives as Roma prepare for a significant test against Atalanta, Gasperini's former club. The upcoming fixture represents a crucial milestone in testing the team's early credentials.

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