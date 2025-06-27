'Get used to it' - Dean Huijsen issued hilarious warning from centre-back partner Antonio Rudiger after first Real Madrid start together ends in 3-0 win
Dean Huijsen has been warned by Real Madrid team-mate Antonio Rudiger that he needs to 'get used' to his new centre-back partner's antics.
- Madrid advance to Club World Cup knockout stages
- Rudiger started alongside Huijsen at centre-back
- German told new signing to 'get used' to his behaviour