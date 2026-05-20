Gavi says not banning Aurelien Tchouameni was 'a mistake' by Real Madrid as Barcelona star weighs in on dressing room battle with Fede Valverde

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona midfielder Gavi did not hold back when asked about the recent internal strife at the Bernabeu. Reports emerged of a heated confrontation between Tchouameni and Valverde, which allegedly turned physical over the course of two days and resulted in Valverde requiring hospital treatment for stitches.
Gavi suggested that Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa should have taken a firmer stance. The young Spaniard believes that the competitive nature of a top-tier dressing room is no excuse for physical violence, and that the club's decision to play the involved parties shortly after was a step too far - pointing to Tchouameni’s participation against Barcelona on May 10, a 2-0 defeat that officially crowned the Catalan side as La Liga champions.