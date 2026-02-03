Gary Neville makes 'shot to pieces' claim about Alejandro Garnacho at Chelsea after ex-Man Utd winger's 'horrible' display vs West Ham

Neville, who saw plenty of Garnacho during his time with United, was on co-commentary duty as Chelsea prevailed in a five-goal thriller with London neighbours. He delivered an assessment of Garnacho on his self-titled podcast for Sky Sports.

The United legend said: “In the first half, I have to say that West Ham were absolutely fantastic. They dominated the game, even though they didn’t dominate possession, they dominated the game. They had the best chances, they were more physical, and that left side of Chelsea was obliterated.

“Alejandro Garnacho is a player that divides opinion, I think, at times. A lot of people are questioning, is he top-class or where is he? Where is he in the pecking order? What was difficult to watch was a young player like that, who’s gone to Chelsea and he looked shot to pieces in terms of his confidence on that left-hand side.

“I’m not just talking about when [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka kept going off him running forward, but actually when he got the ball, his first touch was back and then he just kept going back and giving it away. It was an awkward, very horrible experience for both [Jorrel] Hato and Garnacho on that left side, and [Benoit] Badiashiele. But once he changed it, the complete and utter transformation of the game occurred.”

