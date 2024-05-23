Leicester splitGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Gary Lineker slams 'ridiculous' Premier League financial rules for stopping promoted teams competing - but admits Leicester must 'own' their mistakes amid threat of a points deduction next season

LeicesterPremier LeagueChampionship

Gary Lineker wants Leicester City to "own" their mistakes amid threats of a points deduction next season after getting promoted to the Premier League.

  • Leicester are back in the English top-flight
  • Financial irregularities might cost them dearly
  • Lineker fired a warning to the Foxes' top brass
