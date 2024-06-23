Gareth Southgate Cole Palmer Paul Scholes stackGetty/GOAL
Mitchell Fretton

Gareth Southgate urged to start Trent Alexander-Arnold in new position for England at Euro 2024 as Paul Scholes also reveals Cole Palmer wish in X-rated message

EnglandTrent Alexander-ArnoldCole PalmerKobbie MainooEuropean Championship

Paul Scholes has urged Gareth Southgate to play Trent Alexander-Arnold in a new position as he calls for changes to the England team at Euro 2024.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Alexander-Arnold being used in midfield
  • Scholes thinks he should move back
  • Urges Southgate to give youngsters a chance
Article continues below