Gareth Southgate addresses persistent links to Man Utd job as ex-England manager insists he may not return to football

Southgate, who stepped down as England manager following their Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain, has spoken publicly about his next career move amid strong links to the Manchester United job. Since leaving the national team, the 55-year-old has been approached in connection with several top roles, but he continues to distance himself from speculation about an imminent return to management. Southgate’s name has been repeatedly mentioned in relation to the Old Trafford position, partly due to his association with Sir Dave Brailsford of INEOS, yet he insists his focus currently lies away from football.
In recent interviews promoting his new book Dear England: Lessons in Leadership, Southgate made it clear that his priority now is reflection and mentorship rather than club management. He emphasised that he remains content outside football and has found new purpose in leadership projects involving young people. The Manchester United rumours had intensified earlier in the season when Ruben Amorim appeared to be under pressure, though the Portuguese coach has since stabilised the club’s form and eased speculation about Southgate’s potential arrival.
He has maintained that he is not rushing into any decisions and would only return to football if the right project truly inspired him. For now, his work beyond the touchline has taken priority as he explores the next chapter of a career that has already spanned nearly four decades in the sport.