Galatasaray coach slams 'worst referee in the world' after Liverpool demolition

The Turkish giants traveled to Anfield with hope after a narrow first-leg win, but those dreams were systematically dismantled by a ruthless Liverpool performance. While the 4-0 scoreline suggested total dominance, the narrative in the visitors' camp was centered on the officiating.
Buruk’s side struggled to cope with the Premier League team’s intensity, finding themselves overwhelmed in transition. However, the manager's primary grievance lay with the lack of protection afforded to his marquee striker, Victor Osimhen, who was subjected to a physical battle throughout the round of 16 second-leg tie.