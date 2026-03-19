Galatasaray reeling: "Osimhen has a fracture; surgery to be assessed. Lang is set for an operation"

"Our player Victor Osimhen, who took a knock to his arm in the first half of the Champions League round of 16 second-leg match away to Liverpool, was unable to play in the second half due to the risk of a fracture, as revealed by examinations carried out at half-time. After the match, a hospital examination under the supervision of our medical staff confirmed a fracture to his right forearm, for which a cast has been applied. A decision regarding possible surgery will be made in the coming days, following further assessments."