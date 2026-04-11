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FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-FREIBURG-BAYERN MUNICHAFP
Oliver Maywurm

Translated by

"Frustrated and devastated": Spanish newspapers pounce on Bayern Munich's Lennart Karl

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Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich
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Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
L. Karl

Bayern Munich’s rising star Lennart Karl is currently generating significant buzz in the Spanish press ahead of the club’s clashes with Real Madrid.

“Karl, frustrated and devastated!” declared the respected newspaper As. The teenager watched all 90 minutes of Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against his dream club, Real Madrid, from the bench as his side lost 2–1. Now the 18-year-old will sit out next Wednesday’s return leg through injury.

  • “His disappointment was magnified by his personal situation: his family had travelled to Madrid to see him realise a dream that ultimately remained unfulfilled,” AS reported. Earlier that year Karl had caused a stir by publicly admitting he dreamed of joining Real, comments that had also made headlines in Spain.

    Eager to impress on the Bernabéu turf, Karl was nonetheless left warming the bench as Bayern boss Vincent Kompany opted not to use him. Then came further bad news: on Friday, FCB confirmed that Karl had torn a hamstring fibre in his right leg. He will miss the return leg against Los Blancos and is expected to be sidelined for around three weeks.

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  • FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-FREIBURG-BAYERN MUNICHAFP

    Bayern youngster Lennart Karl is making waves in Spain: “Tough setbacks”.

    “A major setback for Bayern’s rising star,” reads Marca, another major Spanish newspaper. Spending the full 90 minutes on the bench at a stadium “which is theoretically set to be his home in the future” was described as a “bitter blow” for the youngster.

    He is expected to return to full fitness by early May, with the hope of influencing the potential second leg of the Champions League semi-final. Bayern currently hold a strong position after securing a convincing 2-1 victory on Spanish soil. Luis Díaz and Harry Kane scored for Munich, while Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé could only net a late consolation around the 75th minute. If Bayern progress to the semi-finals at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain could be waiting. PSG are strong favourites to progress after their 2-0 first-leg win at Liverpool.

  • Will Lennart Karl be cleared to travel to the World Cup?

    Karl has made his breakthrough at FC Bayern Munich this season. The teenager has frequently started and has also provided crucial impetus as a substitute. In total, Karl has made 35 appearances so far in the 2025/26 season, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists.

    At the end of March, the left-footed winger made his senior international debut for Germany and impressed during friendlies against Switzerland (4-3) and Ghana (2-1), strengthening his case for a place in Julian Nagelsmann’s World Cup squad this summer.

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  • FC Bayern München v Atalanta BC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Lennart Karl’s numbers this season


    Missions

    35

    Goals

    9 assists

    Assists: 7

    7

    Yellow cards

    1


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