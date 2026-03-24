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Gianluca Minchiotti

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From Brazil: Inter eyeing a free transfer for Casemiro

Inter
Transfers
Casemiro
Serie A

The Brazilian is set to leave Manchester United at the end of the season: Marotta senses an opportunity

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro is one of the big names who will be free to sign for another club on a free transfer in June. The former Real Madrid midfielder, now at Manchester United, has a contract that expires in June. According to Globo Esporte in Brazil, Inter are among the many clubs keeping tabs on him: “Casemiro has been courted by top-tier European clubs, such as Inter in Italy, but also by clubs in less prestigious leagues, such as those in Saudi Arabia and the United States. He and his family are weighing up their next moves, aware that this could be the last major contract of his career,” reports FCInter1908.it.


Among the world football stars set to become free agents after 30 June this year is the Brazilian Casemiro, whose contract with Manchester United is due to expire. Born in 1992, having turned 34 in recent days (23 February), Casemiro is reported to have recently discussed Serie A and Italian football with Luka Modric, the linchpin of Milan’s midfield and his former teammate at Real Madrid, where, alongside Toni Kroos, the pair formed one of the strongest midfield trios in club history. However, according to reports from Brazil, it is the other top Milanese club, Inter, that is currently the team most interested in the player.



  • THE PARABLE

    Following his illustrious spell at Real Madrid from 2015 to 2022, during which he made 336 appearances, scored 31 goals, and won three La Liga titles and five Champions League trophies, Casemiro has endured a turbulent spell at Manchester United, where he has so far made 152 appearances, scored 24 goals, and won two domestic cups (the FA Cup and the League Cup). After four seasons and at the age of 34, the Brazilian international’s spell at Old Trafford appears to be drawing to a close. Both the player and Manchester United believe the time has come to go their separate ways.


    Having dominated Spanish football at the peak of his career, and having struggled in the Premier League during the twilight of his playing career, at 34 Casemiro could be considering three possible paths for his future: a return to Brazil, perhaps after winning a World Cup under the guidance of one of his mentors, Carlo Ancelotti, a move to a European league less demanding than the Premier League in strictly competitive terms, or the Arab option, to end his career by focusing primarily on one last lucrative contract.


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  • INTER AND SIGNING

    In Serie A, there is no doubt that a player with Casemiro’s experience and qualities would be a valuable asset to many clubs, and Inter are certainly among them; their president, Beppe Marotta, is the undisputed master of free transfers. And what about his wages? At 34, coming off a salary of €18 million net per season at Manchester United, if Casemiro really wanted to try his hand at Serie A, he would obviously have to settle for much less. Taking into account the player’s age, experience and value, for any club looking to sign him, the option could be a two-year deal worth €5–6 million per season.




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