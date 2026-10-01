'It's awful to be left out!' - Franco Mastantuono reveals World Cup pain after Argentina return

According to TyC Sports, Fiorentina attacker Franco Mastantuono made a successful return to the Argentina national team, putting in an outstanding performance during a 4-0 friendly victory over Bolivia in Cordoba. Goals from Lautaro Martinez, Nico Paz, Cristian Romero, and Jose Lopez earned Lionel Scaloni's side a comfortable win at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium.

The match marked Argentina's first fixture following the 2026 World Cup, signaling the start of a fresh international cycle.

Mastantuono featured prominently as Scaloni integrated emerging talent into the squad.