Former West Ham striker Michail Antonio in talks over Charlton return after near fatal car crash

Per BBC Sport, Antonio has held exploratory talks with Charlton over the prospect of a sensational return to professional football. The forward has not played competitively in England since December 2024, after a car crash left him with multiple leg fractures.
Antonio's vehicle collided with a tree after leaving Hammers training. He had to be cut from the wreckage and was airlifted to hospital. Once in medical care, the veteran frontman underwent emergency surgery on his broken leg
It was suggested at the time that Antonio may struggle to walk again, never mind kick a ball around. He was, however, able to make remarkable progress in his recovery and returned to international action with Jamaica in June 2025. Now, he is potentially closing in on a comeback in England.