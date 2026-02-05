Former Barcelona star claims he 'had to lie' about love for Cristiano Ronaldo & Real Madrid after landing transfer to play alongside Lionel Messi

While remaining a big fan of Ronaldo, Boateng admits that witnessing Messi’s ability at close quarters left him questioning whether football was still the sport for him. He told DAZN in 2020: “Training with Messi left me speechless. I had always said that Cristiano Ronaldo was the best in the world, but Messi is something else. He's not normal. While training with him, I felt inadequate for the first time in my career. He was doing incredible things. I felt like saying, 'I'm done, I'm going to quit playing!'”
Not everything about Messi was positive, though, with Boateng telling Rio Ferdinand Presents: “So we come in the dressing room, he's just sitting there on his phone [and] gets a massage sitting down. Two minutes before we go out, he just stands up, closes his boots, and goes out. The warm up for the Champions League game against Liverpool, [we did the] crossbar challenge and then he goes back inside. [The] coach made the last adjustment, [Messi] is on the phone face-timing [and] 30 seconds before we go out he just comes and puts his jacket on and BOOM, goal, goal, goal.”
He added on that approach being detrimental to some of the club’s younger stars: “That's what the young players did in Barcelona: Malcom, [Ousmane] Dembele, they looked at him and they didn't train so then going to the game, they got injured. He's the only one in the world that can do that.”