Folarin Balogun gets MLS VIP treatment! USMNT star given halfway line seat & free meal when getting over Copa America frustration with trip to Atlanta United
Folarin Balogun has been given VIP treatment by MLS, with the USMNT ace enjoying seats on halfway and free food when attending an Atlanta United game.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Monaco striker enjoying summer break
- Failed to inspire during Copa campaign
- Watching domestic action in the States