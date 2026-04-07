Florian Wirtz disagrees with Virgil van Dijk as forward insists Liverpool didn't 'give up' in Man City humbling

The fallout from Liverpool's dismantling in the FA Cup has sparked a rare public disagreement within the dressing room. Following the four-goal defeat, club captain Van Dijk delivered a scathing assessment, suggesting that his team-mates may have mentally checked out as the game slipped away. However, Wirtz has moved to clarify the players' perspective ahead of their Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

Speaking to reporters in the French capital, Wirtz admitted he was unaware of the captain's specific comments but felt they didn't accurately reflect the team's attitude. "I didn't know about this that he [Van Dijk] said, but I think I would not agree directly because we still tried to create chances to turn the game around," the forward said at a press conference.