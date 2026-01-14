Florentino Perez's 'ultimate goal is to bring Jose Mourinho back' to Real Madrid as Alvaro Arbeloa branded a 'snitch' who 'doesn't inspire anyone'

Real took the shock decision of axing Alonso just eight months after his arrival from Bayer Leverkusen, in the wake of their Spanish Super Cup final defeat to Barcelona. The former Los Blancos and Spain midfielder was reported to have been dealing with dressing room unrest throughout his tenure. Now, the club are being linked with a potential move to appoint Jurgen Klopp, who is said to be open to leaving his role as Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull.
Arbeloa has been appointed in the meantime, stepping up from his role as Castilla coach, which he initially took on over the summer. The Spaniard, who also enjoyed spells at Real and Liverpool as a player, has spent his entire coaching career to date in the Real youth academy.