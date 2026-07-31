'Nobody is selling football!' - FIFA responds to controversy and offers explanation after Gianni Infantino's World Cup plan sparks outrage
FIFA addresses World Cup controversy
FIFA has officially responded to the fierce opposition surrounding its proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) project. The governing body released a public statement attempting to clear up what it described as "incorrect media reports" that disrupted the planned consultation process.
The controversial proposal, championed by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, involves placing commercial and operational event activities into a subsidiary organisation. FIFA firmly denies that the move represents a commercial sell-off of the sport's biggest assets, attempting to soothe growing fury across the game.
"Nobody is selling football. This is not something FIFA would ever entertain," the statement read.
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Unprecedented funding promised to member FAs
To win over skeptical federations, FIFA outlined significant financial incentives tied to the proposed subsidiary. The organization promised that every member association (MA) would receive $20 million in FIFA Forward Development funding between 2027 and 2030, regardless of whether they support the plan.
Furthermore, an additional voluntary "FIFA Fast Forward Programme" would offer a one-off payment of another $20 million per association. FIFA claims this extra funding would be backed by external investment without altering the sport's overarching governance structure.
"The commercial value created would be shared among all 211 MAs, enabling each MA to make meaningful investments in football in their respective countries," the statement added.
FIFA stresses democratic principles
Addressing criticism from UEFA and other confederations who felt blindsided, FIFA stressed that the plan remains open for full discussion and voting. The organization asserted that no single regional entity has the right to block a proposal on behalf of all 211 member associations.
"Everyone has the right to express their opposition and to seek further clarification but no single entity can claim to represent all 211 MAs around the world," FIFA stated. "Each MA should be allowed to review the proposal and have a say in shaping their own future. These are the democratic principles of FIFA."
FIFA clarified that the components released so far represent only the starting point of the consultation process. Member associations will have the democratic power to approve, reject, or amend the terms individually or in their entirety.
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What happens next in the World Cup saga?
The fate of the FIFA Forward Enterprise project now rests entirely on whether Infantino can convince a majority of member associations to back the venture. FIFA confirmed that if the proposal fails to secure majority support, commercial operations will remain completely unchanged
"Without the support of the majority of MAs, FIFA's commercial activities would remain unchanged. FFE would not be established," the governing body confirmed.
With continental confederations remaining deeply divided over the rushed timeline and governance concerns, the upcoming consultation process will determine the commercial future of international football.
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